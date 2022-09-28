MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Price Hits $1.67

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00008581 BTC on exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $50.96 million and approximately $42.49 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. Telegram | YouTube Whitepaper “

