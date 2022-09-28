Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Gap Down to $17.43

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.43, but opened at $16.82. Myovant Sciences shares last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Myovant Sciences Trading Up 4.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $116.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $49,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 272,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,649,289. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uneek Mehra sold 9,243 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $174,322.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,865,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,553 shares of company stock valued at $876,712 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myovant Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading

