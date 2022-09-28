Nafter Market Capitalization Achieves $1.00 Million (NAFT)

Nafter (NAFT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Nafter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Nafter has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $8,846.00 worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nafter has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nafter Profile

Nafter (CRYPTO:NAFT) is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2021. Nafter’s total supply is 997,657,799 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nafter

According to CryptoCompare, “Nafter is an online NFT marketplace where creators and fans can interact, sell, and collect unique content. Every picture tells a story and, using Nafter, influencers, and creators can sell unique NFTs to their fans, each of whom can own a slice of the story.”

