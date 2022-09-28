Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Stock Performance

NYSE NTP opened at $4.22 on Monday. Nam Tai Property has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $165.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nam Tai Property

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTP. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 61.8% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,678,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 640,897 shares in the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 8.2% in the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 7,219,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,121,000 after acquiring an additional 546,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter worth about $3,404,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the first quarter worth about $1,795,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the first quarter worth about $406,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

