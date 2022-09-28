NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.81.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NantHealth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NH. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 265,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

