NAOS Finance (NAOS) Price Tops $0.0317

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last week, NAOS Finance has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NAOS Finance has a total market cap of $6.87 million and $110,990.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NAOS Finance alerts:

NAOS Finance Profile

NAOS Finance was first traded on April 28th, 2021. NAOS Finance’s total supply is 216,970,525 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NAOS Finance is naos.finance.

Buying and Selling NAOS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “NAOS Finance facilitates DeFi lenders and SME borrowers to allow both parties to interact in a permission-less manner on the blockchain. It enables the origination and funding of loans without traditional intermediaries. NAOS Finance provides lenders with stable and recurring income streams while also connecting the on-chain world with much bigger off-chain opportunities.”

