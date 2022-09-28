National Bank Financial Weighs in on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.68. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.16 billion.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 0.6 %

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$102.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.73.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$93.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. The company has a market cap of C$87.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$82.40 and a 12 month high of C$106.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$100.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$96.12.

Canadian Pacific Railway Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.40, for a total transaction of C$242,697.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$468,804.60. In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.40, for a total transaction of C$242,697.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$468,804.60. Also, Senior Officer Mark Ashley Redd sold 50,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.80, for a total value of C$5,071,748.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,978 shares in the company, valued at C$1,594,576.79. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,425 shares of company stock worth $7,925,898.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.