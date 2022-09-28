National Bank Financial Weighs in on Shawcor Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shawcor in a report issued on Monday, September 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Shawcor’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SCL. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Shawcor from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shawcor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.58.

Shawcor Price Performance

Shawcor stock opened at C$8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80. The stock has a market cap of C$564.07 million and a P/E ratio of -7.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.99. Shawcor has a 12-month low of C$4.24 and a 12-month high of C$8.75.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$307.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.37 million.

Insider Activity at Shawcor

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 15,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$130,466.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$99,494.76.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

