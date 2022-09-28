National Health Investors, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

National Health Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 114.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

National Health Investors stock opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.92. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $67.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Health Investors

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.93 per share, for a total transaction of $98,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,147.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,907,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 360,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 286,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

