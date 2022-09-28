National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Announces $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

National HealthCare has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare Price Performance

NHC opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. National HealthCare has a one year low of $61.98 and a one year high of $76.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National HealthCare

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $271.36 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in National HealthCare by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in National HealthCare by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in National HealthCare by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in National HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NHC. TheStreet cut shares of National HealthCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

National HealthCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.