National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Gap Up to $39.24

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.24, but opened at $40.40. National Research shares last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 1 shares.

National Research Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. National Research’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $3,859,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,661,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,892,649.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 9.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of National Research by 22.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Research by 14.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Research by 138.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Research by 128.5% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,721 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.