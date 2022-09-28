National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

National Retail Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE NNN opened at $40.39 on Friday. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 129.41%.

Insider Transactions at National Retail Properties

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Retail Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 62,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

