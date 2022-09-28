Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $9.39 on Monday. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $57.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

