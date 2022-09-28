Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 8,432 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,111,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after acquiring an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CVX opened at $141.02 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $101.45 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

