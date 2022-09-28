Naviter Wealth LLC Takes $3.57 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,000. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.34 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,682,332. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

