NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $272.37 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 28th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and approximately $272.37 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.59 or 0.00018351 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00088216 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00066584 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000581 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00030750 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001774 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002306 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008095 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000159 BTC.
NEAR Protocol Profile
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,199,935 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.
Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.
