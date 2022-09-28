NEM (XEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $365.09 Million

NEM (XEM) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. NEM has a total market cap of $365.09 million and approximately $9.87 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEM has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0406 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010997 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10487527 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NEM Coin Profile

XEM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official website is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

