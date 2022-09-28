Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Neovasc Stock Performance
NASDAQ NVCN opened at $6.50 on Monday. Neovasc has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.22.
Neovasc Company Profile
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
