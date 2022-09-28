NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) versus GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Head to Head Survey

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.2% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of GoodRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GoodRx and NerdWallet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 14 6 0 2.24 NerdWallet 0 1 7 0 2.88

Profitability

GoodRx currently has a consensus target price of $15.08, indicating a potential upside of 199.70%. NerdWallet has a consensus target price of $22.79, indicating a potential upside of 145.01%. Given GoodRx’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GoodRx is more favorable than NerdWallet.

This table compares GoodRx and NerdWallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx -5.86% 2.97% 1.54% NerdWallet N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GoodRx and NerdWallet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $745.42 million 2.68 -$25.25 million ($0.11) -45.73 NerdWallet $379.60 million 1.81 -$42.50 million N/A N/A

GoodRx has higher revenue and earnings than NerdWallet.

Summary

GoodRx beats NerdWallet on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, pharma manufacturer solutions, and telehealth services. It serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

