Nerve Finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $634,417.00 (NRV)

Nerve Finance (NRV) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Nerve Finance has a market capitalization of $766,034.00 and approximately $634,417.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nerve Finance has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Nerve Finance launched on March 3rd, 2021. Nerve Finance’s total supply is 128,348,291 coins. Nerve Finance’s official website is nerve.fi. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve is an automated market-maker (AMM) on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) designed for low-slippage trading of stablecoins and other pegged assets. Nerve launched its signature 3Pool with a basket of dollar-pegged stablecoins consisting of BUSD, USDT and USDC. The protocol has since established an fUSDT metapool and pegged BTC and ETH pools in service of its cross-chain Nerve Bridge, as well as an rUSD metapool in collaboration with Ramp DeFi and a UST metapool in collaboration with Terra. More pools are constantly in development, and projects are welcome to apply to develop a metapool with Nerve through the BUIDL program.”

