NEST Protocol Price Tops $0.0112 on Exchanges (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 28th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $122,531.00 and $6.01 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

NEST Protocol was first traded on July 28th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 10,942,434 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is a distributed oracle network and a permissionless community of token holders, data providers, and validators. As an oracle, NEST Protocol provides a solution to certificate on-chain data, e.g. quotes of digital assets. In NEST network, all data is directly generated on-chain: users (so-called Quote Miners) upload their own asset price quotes with a certain amount of collateral, and the quotes will input to NEST's price chain after a fixed verification period.”

