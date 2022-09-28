NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $77.97 on Friday. NetEase has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in NetEase by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

