NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTST shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at about $210,000.

NETSTREIT Trading Down 2.2 %

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE NTST opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $890.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $25.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.02%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.