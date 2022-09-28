Nexo (NEXO) Hits Market Capitalization of $902.91 Million

Nexo (NEXO) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00004611 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nexo has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $902.91 million and $10.91 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo’s genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io.

Nexo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

