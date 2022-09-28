Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Raised to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Next Fifteen Communications Group Stock Performance
Shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $16.75.
Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Next Fifteen Communications Group (NXFNF)
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.