Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) Shares Down 2.7%

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (OTC:NXHSF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Next Hydrogen Solutions alerts:

Next Hydrogen Solutions Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water and electricity electrolyzers to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. It offers commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.