NFTify Market Capitalization Achieves $2.29 Million (N1)

NFTify (N1) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 28th. NFTify has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $1,710.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTify has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010974 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10504344 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NFTify Profile

NFTify was first traded on May 15th, 2021. NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. NFTify’s official website is nftify.network. NFTify’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NFTify Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTify allows small businesses to create their own NFT store without coding; helps NFT authors issue NFT easily and detect fake/similar content for copyright protection purposes.”

