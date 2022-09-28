NFTX (NFTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.04 Million

NFTX (NFTX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for about $21.60 or 0.00111442 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTX has a total market cap of $14.04 million and approximately $31,151.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010867 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069184 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10576554 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. NFTX’s official website is nftx.org/#.

NFTX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap.”

