nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) Insider Acquires A$19,000.00 in Stock

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF – Get Rating) insider Donal O’Dwyer bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.60 ($5.31) per share, with a total value of A$19,000.00 ($13,286.71).

NIB Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.45, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Get NIB alerts:

NIB Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. NIB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

NIB Company Profile

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites and distributes private health insurance to residents, international students, and visitors in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, and nib Travel segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.