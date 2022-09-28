Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $435.00

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0518 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $435.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,572.25 or 1.00073641 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00057303 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00064156 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00079301 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

