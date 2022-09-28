NiiFi Trading Down 21.4% This Week (NIIFI)

NiiFi (NIIFI) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One NiiFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NiiFi has a market cap of $2,124.00 and approximately $20,501.00 worth of NiiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NiiFi has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070053 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10709392 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About NiiFi

NiiFi was first traded on June 1st, 2021. NiiFi’s total supply is 888,889 coins. NiiFi’s official Twitter account is @NiiFiDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. NiiFi’s official website is www.niifi.com.

NiiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NiiFi is an ecosystem of DeFi solutions targeting mass adoption. The first version of the platform consists of a swapping and lending tool, which are needed to meet the requirements for the first commercial use cases targeting Gaming and Finance.The NIIFI token will ensure a fully decentralised model of governance. All stakeholders will have a stake in guiding the protocol’s development process by voting mechanisms. Therefore the token is a governance token for the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NiiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NiiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NiiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

