NIKE (NKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect NIKE to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NIKE Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.15 and its 200-day moving average is $115.17. NIKE has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $149.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

