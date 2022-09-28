NitroEX Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (NTX)

NitroEX (NTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, NitroEX has traded 0% higher against the dollar. NitroEX has a market capitalization of $612,487.38 and $29,105.00 worth of NitroEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NitroEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NitroEX alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010984 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NitroEX Profile

NitroEX launched on April 12th, 2020. NitroEX’s total supply is 10,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000,000 coins. NitroEX’s official Twitter account is @NitroExOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NitroEX’s official website is www.nitroex.io.

Buying and Selling NitroEX

According to CryptoCompare, “NitroEx Exchange aims to offer a unique interface with real-time order books, charting tools, trading history, and a simple ordering process, so users can buy/sell easily. NTX is a token that offers its users extra privileges, increased limits, and earnings.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NitroEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NitroEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NitroEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NitroEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NitroEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.