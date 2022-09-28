Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Niu Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,502,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,491,000 after acquiring an additional 253,451 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,502,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,112,000 after purchasing an additional 253,451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,486,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 37,436 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 17.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,254,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 190,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 52.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 969,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 332,584 shares during the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies Price Performance

NIU stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $27.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $348.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $123.56 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

