Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 71.00 to 70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.40.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance

Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $5.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.54. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

