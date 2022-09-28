North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Exelon by 19.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 13.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 48.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Exelon by 108.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.23.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

