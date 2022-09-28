North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 112 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $219.53 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.78 and its 200-day moving average is $247.08.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

