North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 182 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $170.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.38 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.97 and its 200-day moving average is $193.38.

