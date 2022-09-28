North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 2,031 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $364.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $404.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $362.35 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

