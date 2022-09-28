North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 75,000 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 68,181.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.9% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 110.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 600.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $31.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $124,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 594,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,792,649.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $124,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 594,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,792,649.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,808,355.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

