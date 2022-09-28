North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys New Position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.31% of Duluth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 313.5% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Duluth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTH opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.87. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Duluth had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

