North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Adobe by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 397 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 29,019 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $4,641,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $277.57 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $129.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.