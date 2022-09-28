North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $134.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $361.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $49,853.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total value of $49,853.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,453,006 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.