North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.60% of Weyco Group worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Weyco Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of WEYS opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.57. Weyco Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $32.45.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.51%.

Weyco Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Weyco Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.