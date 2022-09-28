North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $411,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,141,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 722,530 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 384.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 966,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after buying an additional 766,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.91. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

