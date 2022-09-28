North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $466,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 640.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 588.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.15.

Insider Activity

Eaton Price Performance

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $131.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.16 and a 200-day moving average of $141.28.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

