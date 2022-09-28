North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.95.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

