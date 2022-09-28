North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Hercules Capital by 96.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,272.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HTGC. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

