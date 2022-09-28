North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average is $62.43.

