North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,758,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 654,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 646,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,657,000 after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares in the last quarter.

PFF stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $31.33 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

